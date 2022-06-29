Vice Presidential Elections 2022 Scheduled for August 6

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has announced the notification of the Vice Presidential elections 2022 which are scheduled for August 6, on Wednesday.

The Election Commission met today under the Chairmanship of Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, attended by Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner and finalized the schedule of election for the Office of the 16th Vice-President of India. The issue of the EC notification calling for elections is on July 5.

Section 4(3) of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 provides that the notification for election shall be issued on or after the sixtieth day before the expiration of term of office of the outgoing Vice-President.

As per the notification schedule, the Vice Presidential elections will be from morning 10 am to 5 pm and the counting of votes would take place on the same day (August 6).

Filing of nomination will begin on July 4 and the last date for filing of nomination paper will be July 19.

The scrutiny of nomination will take place on July 20, and the last date for withdrawal of application is July 22.

The term of office of the Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu ends on 10th August 2022. As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the end of the term.

Also Read: NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu files Nomination at Parliament