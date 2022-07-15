Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, inaugurates Blood Transfusion Unit and Advanced Diagnostic Lab at Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society

Hyderabad: Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri. Venkaiah Naidu has today inaugurated New Blood Transfusion Centre, state-of-the-art Research Laboratory, two auditoriums, and diagnostic centre at Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Shivarampally. TSCS President Shri Chandrakant Agarwal has accompanied the chief guest at the program. TSCS President has explained Shri. Venkaiah Naidu about the situation of Thalassemia in India and the need for a bill for the prevention of Thalassemia. Smt. Ratnavalli Kottapalli, Vice President, TSCS, Dr. Suman Jain, Secretary, TSCS, Shri. Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary, TSCS, Mr. Manoj Rupani, Treasurer, TSCS, Mr. Naresh Rati along with the staff of TSCS received several renowned dignitaries and donors during the launch.

Thalassemia is a genetic, incurable blood disorder, which is preventable. TSCS is the only organization in the world which is serving more than 3200 patients under one roof. Thalassemia warriors are getting the best treatment here, TSCS not only have blood transfusion here, but the doctors thoroughly examine the patients and do all possible help with counselling. Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) which is very expensive but the only treatment for Thalassemia, but TSCS is doing it for free with the help from donors under CSR activities; Telangana government is supporting through Aarogyasree. TSCS is working seriously on eradication of Thalassemia with several voluntary organizations.

In Telangana, mainly in the most neglected areas around Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar is having regular HbA2 testing, a G.O is required to make HbA2 testing mandatory for all pregnant women, Government Public Health Centers, gynaecologists, and hospitals can also be instructed to do this test.

Speaking about the meeting TSCS President Shri. Chandrakant Agarwal said that “It gives us an immense pleasure to welcome our progressive Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu for the inauguration of New Blood Transfusion Centre, state-of-the-art Research Laboratory, two auditoriums, and diagnostic centre at TSCS. We are very grateful to have your guidance and support in the efforts of becoming “Thalassemia free India”, which is possible with a bill that will prevent Thalassemia and help to put an end to the disorder.