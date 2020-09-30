Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for coronavirus on September 29. He underwent a routine test earlier the day. A tweet on the Vice President's official account read: "The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning has been tested positive. He is, however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation."

For the first time in 28 days, on Tuesday the daily coronavirus cases in India dropped below 75,000 and less than 1,000 deaths were reported in a day. The number of people affected by the disease has crossed the 61 lakh mark. A total of 96,318 people have lost their lives due to the disease until now. In the last 24 hours, a total of 70,589 new cases have been reported. The recovery rate in India is 83.01 percent, the highest in the world. The fatality rate, on the other hand, is 1.57 percent.

The second sero-survey held between August 17 and September 22 reported that 7.1 percent of the country's adult population has been exposed to the virus. ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said that, "one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 years were estimated to be exposed to COVID-19 by August 2020."

A total of 33.5 Million people have been affected with coronavirus across the globe to date and one million people have died due to COVID-19. Most deaths have been reported in the United States, followed by Brazil and India.