VHP to Tackle Love Jihad, Illegal Religious Conversions Through Public Awareness

New Delhi: In an effort to curb ‘love jihad’ and illegal religious conversions, an RSS affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday kickstarted a nation-wide campaign to bring awareness among the people in the country.

The nation-wide public awareness campaign dubbed as ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ will run for 30 days. During the ‘‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, the VHP activists will bring awareness among the youths, young girls and women about the alleged activities.

Sharing details about the VHP initiative, the right-wing Hindu organisation’s joint General Secretary Surendra Jain told reporters that in addition to the campaign, the VHP’s youth wing Bajrang Dal will embark on a ‘Shaurya Yatra’ until December 10.

“The Bajrang Dal will take out the Shaurya Yatra across all blocks in the country so that a sense of 'shaurya' is developed among the youth and nobody dares to make our sisters and daughters victim of love jihad,” VHP leader said.

He further said the VHP’s women’s wing Durga Vahini too will sensitise the girls about the ‘traps’ like love jihad and try to save them from falling into it.

In the press conference, Surendra Jain released a list of over 400 cases of love jihad registered in different states including Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana over the past several years.

