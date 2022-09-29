CHENNAI: Veteran Telugu and Tamil actress Vanisri went home a relieved person after a prime property worth Rs 20 Crore in Chennai which was earlier usurped was given back to her by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin due to a new law brought in by the government.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday handed over property documents relating to her and five others that were grabbed through fraudulent registration at the Secretariat.

Speaking to the media, Vanisri thanked the Chief Minister for bringing in the new law enabling retrieval of the land by canceling the fraudulent registration and issuing fresh orders to the rightful owners.

She said that 11 years were spent running around courts for justice. And just when she thought she wouldn’t spend any more money, the Chief Minister through the latest amendment to the registration law had shown her the way to retrieve her property on Nelson Manickam Road.

As per reports Times of India, the actress who was based in Chennai had earlier purchased the property which was more than 9,000 square feet in 1970, and which was used by her husband to run a battery manufacturing factory. After the business closed due to losses it was vacant.The property was fraudulently sold by a man and she had filed a case with the anti-land grabbing cell of the CCB and the police finally solved the case in 2021.

The amended Registration Act was implemented by the State government which allows registration department officials to cancel bogus registrations and was of major help to property owners including Vanisri fight land grabbers and retrieve their property.

