Ventilation Could Minimise Spread of Covid Infection

New Delhi: According to the Union government's principal scientific advisor K Vijay Raghavan's office, adequate ventilation will help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Whether vaccinated or not, Vijay Raghavan recently tweeted that the three principles of containing the pandemic — masks, physical distance, and ventilation — must not be forgotten. His advice is further explained in the comprehensive guideline.

"Just as smells can be diluted by ventilation, the dangerous concentration of the virus can be reduced by ensuring that outdoor air flows in," the guideline said.

Smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air up to 10 meters, according to the office of the principal scientific adviser. Larger saliva and nasal discharge droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces, and smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air up to 10 meters, according to the office of the principal scientific adviser.

Guidelines for Coronavirus Prevention:

• The positioning of the fan is also important, according to the guidelines, as it should not be in a location where polluted air will flow directly to anyone else.

• If a room's windows and doors are closed, the exhaust fans can continue to work. The guideline said, "Add an exhaust fan OR turn a pedestal fan into an exhaust fan by turning it to face outdoors to create the ideal airflow for maximum protection from indoor infection."

• When it comes to workplaces, the regulations recommend that windows and doors be left open with the air conditioner on to allow clean air to enter and dilute virus particles. The installation of an exhaust fan has also been suggested for full air circulation.

• The document stated that the primary mode of virus transmission is via saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols by an infected individual. The virus is often transmitted by an infected person who has no symptoms. "In closed un-ventilated indoor spaces, droplets and aerosols become quickly concentrated and greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area," according to the Centre.

• Vijay Raghavan also emphasized the importance of wearing a double layer or N95 mask for optimum safety. "Ideally surgical mask should be used only once, but when pairing, you can use it up to 5 times by leaving it in a dry place for 7 days after one use (ideally give it some sun exposure)," it said.