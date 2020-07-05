NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu virtually launched ''Elyments'' mobile app on Sunday, July 5. He said the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign was aimed at giving a new boost to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resource, and creating robust supply chains.

More than a thousand IT professionals, who are also volunteers of the Art of Living, have together created the ''Elyments'' app. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was also part of the virtual launch.

The VP said the call for a self-reliant India is not aimed at encouraging "protectionism or isolationism", but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy to enable the country recognise and capitalise on its inherent strengths.

On the YouTube link of the launch event, the Elyments app developers said, "People will be able to connect globally and shop locally". Data of users is stored in India and user's data will never be shared with a third party without user's consent, the write up said.

It allows free audio-video calls and a private chat connection.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced the ''Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'' on Saturday that would encourage India's IT specialists to prepare made in India apps.