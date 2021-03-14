A vegetarian woman approached the consumer court after she was served a non-vegetarian pizza by an American restaurant in Ghaziabad. The customer has moved the consumer court seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation saying she will have to undergo arduous and expensive rituals to undo the ‘damage’.

According to a report, Deepali Tyagi has claimed in her petition that she is a pure vegetarian because of her "religious beliefs, teachings, family traditions, own conscience, and her best choice" and she ended up taking a bite of the meat pizza.

On March 21, 2019, Deepali had placed an order for a vegetarian pizza from the pizza outlet in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh for the family after they celebrated Holi during the day. The pizza was delivered late. However, she chose to ignore the same and took a bite of the pizza. It was at that moment they realised that it was a non-vegetarian pizza and there were pieces of meat instead of mushroom, the complainant said in her complaint.

Her lawyer Farhat Warsi told the consumer court that Deepali immediately called customer care and raised a complaint about their gross negligence of delivering a pizza "non-veg pizza in a house of pure vegetarians”.

A few days later, a manager from the pizza outlet called up Deepali and promised to serve pizzas to the whole family of the complainant free of cost.

However, the complainant told him again that it is not a simple case of error as the company had hurt religious beliefs and practices and caused permanent mental agony. She also said that now she will have to perform "several long and expensive rituals", which will cost her lakhs of rupees during her entire life.

Also Read: Buses Between Karnataka-Maharashtra Suspended As Kannada Vs Marathi Fight Escalates