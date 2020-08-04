The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple would take place on August 5 in the holy town of Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the event tomorrow.

Devotees are looking upto the occasion. In a symbolic message, a Muslim woman tattooed Sri Ram on her hand which can be seen as a symbolic message for Hindu-Muslim unity. Ikra Anwar from Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh got the tattoo ahead of the Ayodhya event.

The stage is set for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. The Mandir will be built on a 2.77-acre site where the 16th century Babri Masjid stood before it was razed by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary on Monday said 175 eminent guests have been invited for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The invitation list has been prepared only after "personally discussing" with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, lawyer K Parasaran and other dignitaries, the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, told reporters.

He said 175 eminent guests, including 135 seers belonging to as many spiritual traditions, would be present at the programme, adding that some eminent citizens of the temple town have also been invited.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya and placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new ‘asans’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.