Varalakshmi Vratam is one of the most important festivals and is being celebrated across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday. Married women observe strict fasting and pray for the well-being of their families. Varalakshmi Vratam is celebrated on the Friday that precedes the full moon day of the Sravana month. It is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. According to the Hindu tradition worshipping Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent of worshipping the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment and Strength.

After taking bath, women decorate the 'Kalasam' with new clothes, vermillion, betel leaves, bangles and place a coconut on it. Aarthi is performed with recitation of chants. The puja is followed by an elaborate meal with some special dishes.

Hoping that all the womenfolk had a great festive fervour on this auspicious occasion, Sakshi Post invites you to share your puja pictures with us. Mail your photos to sakshipostnews123@gmail.com and we will publish them.

Varalakshmi Vratam Puja Timings:

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 06:59 AM to 09:17 AM, Duration - 02 Hours 17 Mins

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 01:53 PM to 04:11 PM, Duration - 02 Hours 19 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 07:57 PM to 09:25 PM, Duration - 01 Hour 27 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 12:25 AM to 02:21 AM, Aug 01, Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins