As Vaccine Supplies Dry Up Back Home, India To Import Sputnik V From Russia!

India started their COVID19 vaccine drive in January. In the past few months, the country has been exporting doses to other countries as well. India had enough for inoculation of its citizens as well as for helping other countries. But recently it was reported that the country is now facing a shortage.

With the second wave of coronavirus, the number of cases has increased significantly. This has pushed all the plans. Now it is a necessity that more citizens be vaccinated at a given time. On Thursday, the number of cases in India was as high as 2,00,000. Even the hospitals are now facing a shortage of beds.

Given the situation, the centre has decided to pace up the vaccine drive. India will import Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. This will cover around 12.5 crore people.

Many countries were depending on India for the vaccine. As many as 60 nations were receiving vaccine from the country. If India is facing a shortage, it means other countries will also land in crisis.

“The Sputnik V Vaccine has been developed by the Gemaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent as per global reports. It is also the first to be authorised in August 2020. At present, about 59 nations have agreements for its manufacturing and use globally,” read an article by M Somasekhar.

He further added, “Shortages are being reported by various states. A political slugfest seems to be emerging with chief ministers of Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh etc stating very little supply and inventory while the Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan is claiming no shortages and supplies were being ensured.”

Emergency Use Approval

As per reports, Dr Reddy's Laboratories filed an application for the emergency use authorisation with the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday.

If the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) takes the final call on the recommendation and approves, it will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India.