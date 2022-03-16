Vaccination of 12-14 yrs Age Group in India From Today

Free of cost COVID19 vaccination for all beneficiaries of 12-14 age group will begin from tomorrow (16th March 2022), National Vaccination Day, at all Government COVID Vaccination Centers. The COVID19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad. This can be through online registration (beginning 9 am on 16th March 2022) or through onsite walk-in. This was reiterated by Union Health Secretary, Shri Rajesh Bhushan in a meeting through video conference (VC) today with all States and UTs.

This follows the decision of Union Government to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age) from 16th March 2022. Additionally, all above 60 years of age are now eligible for Precaution Dose from tomorrow, as the condition of comorbidity for this age group has been removed. The Precaution Dose (same as the previous two doses) is to be administered after 9 months (36 weeks) after the date of second vaccination. Detailed instructions and Operational Guidelines have been sent to States and UTs in this regard.

States were advised to ensure that only those who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are vaccinated against COVID19; if the beneficiary is registered but not attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, COVID19 vaccine is not to be given. Vaccinators and vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that particularly for 12-14 years age group there is no mixing of vaccines. States were advised to organize dedicated vaccination sessions through earmarked COVID-19 Vaccination Centers for vaccination of 12-14 years' age-group to avoid mixing with other vaccines.

States/UTs were informed that at present the age of beneficiary in CoWIN is being filtered based on Year of Birth. The responsibility for verification of age (12 years) will lie with the vaccinator/verifier at the time of vaccination for the first few days as the provision for recording the exact Date of Birth in Co-WIN portal is under process. Once implemented, the system, by default, will not allow registration of beneficiaries who are not of the recommended age.

Underscoring slow pace of vaccination among the vulnerable groups, States were urged to ensure that all those above 60 years of age are covered with both doses of COVID19 vaccine. Regular reviews to be conducted at District & Block levels to ensure coverage of eligible beneficiaries.

Sates were also advised to ensure judicious utilization of available COVID19 vaccines. As per earlier guidelines, States can replace those that are due for expiry and also replace them from one district within the State to another to ensure that vaccines are not wasted.

Dr. Manohar Agnani, Addl.Secy (Health) and other senior officers of Union Health Ministry were present in the virtual meeting along with Health Secretary and NHM Mission Directors and other officials from States/UTs.