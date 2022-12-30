NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that all the manufacturing activities of the Noida-based pharma company Marion Biotech, have been stopped in view of the reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max after the inspection of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

"Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF [Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation] team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Earlier the Union Health Ministry on Thursday responded over the death of 18 children from Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming cough syrup manufactured by the Indian drug manufacturer. There have been reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Indian company Marion Biotech located at Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The samples of the cough syrup were already taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing, the Ministry stated.

