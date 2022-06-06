Uttarkashi Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 lakh Each To Kin Of Deceased

A total of 26 pilgrims were killed after the bus they were travelling on fell into a gorge. The incident took place between Damta and Barnigad, which is around 70 km away from Yamunotri Dham, Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand at around 7.15 pm, after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

"The search and rescue operation has concluded. A total of 26 people died in the accident, and 4 are injured. The injured have been sent to Higher Centre for their treatment," said Uttarakhand Police.

All the pilgrims in the bus were from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said. Apart from the driver and the helper, a total of 28 passengers were on board.

The people who have been injured in the accident were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Damta.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster control room at the secretariat immediately after knowing about the accident.

"Officials concerned have been instructed to investigate the accident. May God grant the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to their family members to bear the pain. Also, I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The news of the bus accident in Uttarakhand is very painful. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance on the spot," the Prime Minister’s Office said, quoting Modi.

"The prime minister has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given ₹50,000 each," it added.

Amit Shah also tweeted, "It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to Chief Minister @pushkardhami on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon."

