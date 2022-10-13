Uttarkashi Avalanche: Telangana Victim’s Body Taken to Medak

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of a Telangana software engineer Vamsheedhar Reddy, who died in an avalanche in Uttarkashi last week, arrived here and was taken to his native Medak district straight from the Shamshabad airport on Thursday.

28-year-old techie was among the 41 mountaineers from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering who were reported ‘missing’ in the avalanche, while returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda II. The mountaineers group was caught in the avalanche at the height of 17,000 feet on Tuesday, October 4.

There were seven trainers and 34 mountaineers in the team. He had joined the Uttarakhand-based NIM’s 28-day advanced mountaineering course and the mountaineers team had gone to summit the Draupadi ka Danda-II peak.

Vamsheedhar’s family said he was an adventurous and motivated person and had a keen interest in adventurous sports. They said he was planning to get married after returning from Uttarakhand.

