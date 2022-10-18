Uttarakhand: Helicopter Carrying Kedarnath Pilgrims Crashes, 6 Dead

Oct 18, 2022, 12:28 IST
Kedarnath helicopter crash - Sakshi Post

In a very tragic incident, a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata of Uttarakhand crashed. The incident took place 2 kilometres away from Kedarnath. According to the sources, around 5 people including one pilot are feared dead.

It is said that the helicopter caught fire immediately after the crash. Sources say that the Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter (VT-RPN) with five passengers and crew ran into cloudy weather at Garud Chatti and crashed in a valley near Kedarnath.

 As per preliminary info, says DGCA India: "Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi based NSOP holder M/s Aryan Aviation has crashed on way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather. Total number of passengers six and one Pilot were on board."

More details awaited.


Read More:

Tags: 
kedarnath
Advertisement
Back to Top