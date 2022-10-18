Uttarakhand: Helicopter Carrying Kedarnath Pilgrims Crashes, 6 Dead

In a very tragic incident, a helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata of Uttarakhand crashed. The incident took place 2 kilometres away from Kedarnath. According to the sources, around 5 people including one pilot are feared dead.

It is said that the helicopter caught fire immediately after the crash. Sources say that the Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter (VT-RPN) with five passengers and crew ran into cloudy weather at Garud Chatti and crashed in a valley near Kedarnath.

As per preliminary info, says DGCA India: "Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN belonging to a Delhi based NSOP holder M/s Aryan Aviation has crashed on way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather. Total number of passengers six and one Pilot were on board."

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

More details awaited.