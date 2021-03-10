Uttarakhand New CM Tirath Singh Rawat Profile

The top BJP leadership has finalised Tirath Singh Rawat, the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri in Uttarakhand as the new Chief Minister of the state. The swearing in ceremony will take place at 4 pm today.

This decision comes just a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister. He said that he will continue to work as a BJP activist.

After Tirath Singh's annoucement as the new Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter, he said that, "I had never imagined that I would reach here. We'll make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward work done in the last four years."

Here is all you need to know about the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

- He is going to be the ninth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

- Tiranth Singh started his political journey with BJP Yuva Morch and was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 1997.

- After the formation of new state Uttarakhand in 2000, he was made the minister. He served as the first education minister in the Nityanand Swami government of the BJP.

- He was elected as an MLA from Chaubattakhal seat in the Garhwal district in 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly election.

-Tirath Singh Rawat served as a member of the standing committee on transport, tourism and culture, and also as a member of two other parliamentary committees - joint committee on salaries and allowances, and a consultative committee of the skill development ministry.

-In 2013, he was made the Uttarakhand BJP chief.

-Tirath Singh won four mayor positions for the BJP out of six municipal corporations in Uttarakhand as the BJP chief.