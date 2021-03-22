Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat On Self-Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted on Monday that he has contracted the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) and urged people he met in the last few days to get themselves tested.

“My corona test report came back positive. I am fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked,” Rawat’s tweet read.

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ और मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

Rawat had met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Friday. As per sources, Rawat had planned to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers in Delhi during his visit.

The Uttarakhand government has been asked by the Centre to put in place stringent measures to control the spread of the viral disease during the upcoming Mahakumbh mela scheduled to begin in Haridwar on April 1.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to state chief secretary Om Prakash “strongly highlighting the concerns raised by the high-level central team in its visit to Uttarakhand and about the need of stringent measures to control the spread of Covid19 during Kumbh Mela”.

The development comes a day after the Uttarakhand CM assured devotees that all “unnecessary” restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic will be removed for the event. Rawat also asserted that “faith is stronger than fear”.