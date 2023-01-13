A case of SC/ST Atrocities Act was filed against five people for branding a Dalit man burning sticks throughout the night as he had entered a temple to offer prayers.

The incident took place on January 9 and had come to light after the injured man named Ayush (22) filed a case at the police station at Salra village in the Mori area of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand.

As per his complaint, five people who belonged to the Upper caste had assaulted him in the temple. They tied him up and beat and singed him with burning sticks all through the night. The man who had fainted, woke up the next day to find burn marks all over his body. He managed to escape and went to a primary health centre on January 10 from where he was referred to another health facility for better treatment.

Cases under Sections 147, 323, and 504 of the IPC, and the SC/ST Atrocities Act was filed however no arrests have been made so far. Mori Police is investigating the matter.

