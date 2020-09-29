HATHRAS: The Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The victim was initially admitted to a district hospital 15 days ago with her tongue cut off and spinal cord severely injured, among other serious injuries. She was later shifted to Aligarh hospital for treatment and then at the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

Police had said that she was dragged into a field and gangraped and was strangled with her dupatta.Hathras police said based on her statement by the victim on September 23 after she briefly regained consciousness, four accused have been arrested in Hathras district. They are charged with gangrape and attempt to murder, apart from charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to IE, she named three men, Sandeep, his uncle Ravi (35) and their friend Luv Kush.

The family have alleged that the main accused Sandeep and his family have always harassed Dalits in the area. They said that Sandeep's grandfather was booked under the SC/ST Act and served three months in prison for allegedly thrashing the victim’s grandfather over a petty issue, almost two decades ago.

The victims's brother said as quoted by the daily, "They are upper castes and have always called us names. We ignore them. Sandeep is an alcoholic who harasses women, but nobody ever files a complaint.”