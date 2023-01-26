Agra: An excavation work in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Thursday turned tragic as a four-year-old girl was killed after six houses collapsed. Some people were also injured in the collapse incident.

The authorities said the incident occurred early in the morning when the labourers started their excavation work at Vishambhar Nath’s dharamshala in Tila Maidan locality near Agra City Railway station. Subsequently, the excavation work caused six houses and a temple to cave in.

“An excavation work was going on in a dharamshala (rest house) in Tila Maithan locality near Agra City Railway Station. Under its impact, six houses and one temple collapsed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Agra) Vikas Kumar.

The police officer further said that Vivek Kumar and his two daughters Videhi (5) and Rusali (4) were trapped under the rubble. They were rushed to the hospital where Rusali succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the matter and instructed the officials of the district administration and senior police officials to monitor the relief work and ensure proper treatment to the injured.

