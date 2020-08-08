PRAYGRAJ: In a very shocking incident, a security guard at a government hospital was caught on camera beating an old homeless woman outside the hospital. The incident took place in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. The guard, Sanjay Mishra was arrested on August 7th after the video went viral on social media. Abhishek Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj informed that as soon as the video came to their notice, the security guard was arrested.

In the horrifying video, one could see the guard Sanjay Mishra kicking the old woman mercilessly outside the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. The old woman in her 80s cries for help. She had taken shelter outside the trauma centre at the hospital in Prayagraj on August 6. In the video clip, two men can be seen but they didn't help the poor woman.

After the video surfaced online the old homeless woman was admitted to the same hospital for treatment. An FIR was filed against the guard.

Alok Pandey took to his Twitter and shared the video. He tweeted that, "Rarely felt more anguished than after watching this video of a private agency security guard assaulting a very elderly, homeless woman at Prayagraj’s apex govt hospital, the SRN medical college on Aug 6! She screams, cries in agony but he does not stop." Here is the video.

Warning -Disturbing content .Rarely felt more anguished than after watching this video of a pvt agency security guard assaulting a very elderly ,homless woman at Prayagraj’s apex govt hospital -the SRN medical college on Aug 6 !She screams , cries in agony but he does not stop pic.twitter.com/6WaZBrBcRn — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 7, 2020

Many people reacted to the video and expressed severe anguish over the incident. One of the users on Twitter wrote, "One person is seen recording the content so that police can catch the person. But why no one acted at that time and watched this happen???? The question is why??? These kind of people are not only having guys to humiliate but to violate the laws also as we don't do our duties."

Atul Kasbekar wrote on his Twitter, "Well done Mr. Pandey... Absolute scum like this need to be in jail for a long time."

Soni Razdan also reacted to the video and tweeted as, "Oh god. Thank you for your help. You’re a saviour. This is beyond shocking."

Another user wrote, "Really inhumane. Please forward it to local police authorities to take stern action against this security guard and all concerned."