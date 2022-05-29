Uttar Pradesh: No Woman Can Be Forced To Work in Night Shift

Good news for the female employees who are working night shifts in factories. The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government issued an order stating that no female worker can be forced to work between 7 PM and 6 AM in factories across the state.

"No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am and after 7 pm. The authorities will also have to provide free transportation, food, and sufficient supervision if working during the aforementioned hours", said the government circular.

According to the order, if a woman worker is not willing to work between 7 PM and 6 AM, she wouldn't be terminated from employment.

Here are a few more details about the order - Women working between 7 PM and 6 AM are provided food and sufficient supervision. Washrooms, drinking facilities and changing rooms to be provided. Between 7 PM and 6 AM, at least four women to be working on the premises together. Appropriate steps to prevent sexual harassment are to be taken.

"The onus of providing a secure working atmosphere to the women workers will lie with the employer to prevent an incident of sexual harassment in the workplace. Moreover, the GO makes it mandatory for the employer to inculcate a robust complaint mechanism in the factory in compliance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 or in any other related enactments", the order further stated.

