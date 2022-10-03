Uttar Pradesh: Death Toll Mounts to 5 in Bhadohi Durga Puja Pandal Fire

Bhadohi (UP): The death toll in the Durga Puja pandal fire incident in Uttar Pradesh's, Bhadoi district on Sunday night rose to five. At least five people, including three children, were killed in the pandal blaze.

The fire broke out on Sunday night in the Aurai town at the pandal during the Aarti session to mark the Saptami or the seventh day of Navratri festivities.

“The death toll in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire incident has risen to five. Three children and two women have died," said Gaurang Rathi, Bhadohi DM.

The district magistrate said preliminary investigation revealed that the fire incident happened because of a short circuit at the time of aarti. On Sunday night, a 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman had died in the incident.

“At around 9 pm, a fire broke out at Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi as it was the time of aarti. Around 10-15 people were injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital,” the SP Anil Kumar said.

According to Bhadohi DM, nearly 150 people were present during the Durga Puja aarti when the fire broke out. After the fire incident, 52 people were shifted to different hospitals. While people having 30-40 percent burns were admitted to trauma centres. However, their condition is stable.

