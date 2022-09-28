Uttar Pradesh: 12 Dead, Scores Injured in Head-on Collision Between Bus, Mini-truck

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): As many as ten people have died and 41 others injured after a bus collided with a mini-truck here on Wednesday. The accident took place on the Aira bridge over the Sharda river on the National Highway 730 in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday morning.

The private bus carrying 50 passengers was on its way to Lucknow from Dhaurhara and collided head-on with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction, locals said.

12 of the injured are critical and have been sent to a trauma centre in Lucknow while 29 are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Lakhimpur Kheri Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said.

Among the deceased include Saraswati Prasad Verma (94) of Lucknow, Kaushal Kishore (58), Azimun (55), Sagir (45), Surendra Kumar Chaurasiya (35), Jitendra (25), Munnu Mishra (16) and Arya Nigam (8), all residents of Dhaurahra tehsil. While the identity of the remaining two is yet to be disclosed by officials.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh, SP Sanjiv Suman visited the hospital where the injured are getting treatment.

In a video which is doing rounds on social media, teary-eyed Jacob is seen enquiring about the health of one of the injured passengers in the hospital while directing officials to ensure his complete treatment.

#WATCH |Lakhimpur Kheri bus-truck collision: Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob breaks down as she interacts with a mother at a hospital&sees condition of her injured child At least 7 people died&25 hospitalised in the accident; 14 of the injured referred to Lucknow pic.twitter.com/ceZraAXeJa — Kamna Hajela ANI (@kamnahajela) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and the injured a speedy recovery,” a message on the official twitter handle of the President said.

लखीमपुर खीरी, उत्तर प्रदेश में हुए सड़क हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूँ तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 28, 2022

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Modi said, “Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs 2 Lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each dead. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.”

Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2022

Lakhimpur Kheri: Six persons were killed and several injured when a bus collided head on with a DCM vehicle near Sharda bridge on Pilibhit Basti Highway in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/XI7RF7d8W8 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) September 28, 2022

(With PTI inputs)