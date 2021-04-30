US Test Kit That Can Detect COVID-19 In 15 Minutes Reaches India

The United States has dispatched the first batch of Covid-19 relief materials to India, which includes oxygen cylinders and regulators, Rapid Diagnostic Test kits, and N95 masks. The rapid diagnostic test kits can detect COVID-19 in 15 minutes. The US will send materials worth more than $100 million to India to "meet the urgent health needs of the Indians.

In a statement on Wednesday, US Agency for International Development (USAID) said, "The United States deployed the first of several emergency Covid-19 relief shipments to India. Arriving in New Delhi from Travis Air Force Base on the world's largest military aircraft, the shipment includes 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators."

The statement said that "In addition, on this first flight, USAID has sent 960,000 Rapid Diagnostic Tests to identify infections early to help prevent the community spread of Covid-19, and 100,000 N95 masks to protect India’s frontline healthcare heroes."

The Joe Biden administration has also diverted its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, allowing it to produce over 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also locally procured oxygen cylinders and will deliver them to support hospital systems in India.

A statement from the White House said that "The United States has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of India for more than 70 years, and will continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic together. Just as India sent assistance to the United States when US hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is now helping India during its time of need."

The US is providing oxygen support, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generation units, personal protective equipment, vaccine manufacturing supplies, rapid diagnostic tests, therapeutics.

For seventy years, US public health experts from across the government, including USAID, HHS, CDC, FDA, and NIH, have collaborated with Indian officials to strengthen the health and well-being of India's most vulnerable communities.

The US and India are working together to improve global health security and combat outbreaks before they transform into pandemics.