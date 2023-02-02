US Techie on H1B Visa Sacked While on Holiday

Unexpectedly, a techie was fired from his company while he was on vacation. The techies, employees in the IT industry, were in the US on an H1B visa. Due to the H1B visa's restrictions, the techie who was on vacation outside of the US was unable to come back. He had to contact his friend in order to sell his car and the stuff he had left at his leased flat. After his friend tweeted about the situation, which caused the issue to go viral. Holders of the H1B Visa have a grace period of 60 days after being laid off, during which they can actively look for new employment. Due to the fact that the H1B visa is sponsored by the employer, immigration will not permit re-entry if you are beyond the US border during this grace period.