US Restricts Entry Of People From India, Conditions Apply

Due to an increase in COVID cases across India, the US is all set to ban people from entering the country beginning next week, according to the White House on Friday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that "On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration will restrict travel from India due to extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India." These new restrictions will take effect from May 4.

In the new policy, non-U.S. citizens who have been in India within 14 days are not eligible to travel to the US. These restrictions also apply to China and Iran.

However, the Biden administration exempted certain categories of students, academics, journalists, and individuals who provide critical infrastructure from the travel ban. Citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, their partners, minor children or siblings, and parents of citizens or lawful permanent residents under the age of 21 will be exempt from travel restrictions.

Students seeking new F-1 or M-1 visas should check with the nearest embassy or consulate to see if visa services are available. Applicants who are eligible for an F-1 or M-1 visa will be automatically considered for an NIE to fly.

"You can’t battle a pandemic with travel restrictions, unfortunately, which makes it so important to share vaccines with the world and implement public health measures before the virus gets to our shores," she said.

It is known that the US issued a similar ban on non-US citizens entering from South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland.