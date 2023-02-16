" The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing. This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens, " US President Joe Biden stated after the Air India- Boeing deal was signed.

Boeing and Air India announced a mega deal on Tuesday under which the Tata Group-owned airline will purchase 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X for a total of 220 firm orders valued at USD 34 billion at list price. The deal will also include customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAX and 20 Boeing 787, totalling 290 aircraft for a total of USD 45.9 billion at the list price.

The landmark Air India-Boeing deal is a milestone in India's rapidly expanding commercial aviation sector and it will strengthen the India-US bilateral commercial partnership, heads of Amercia's India-centric business advocacy and strategic groups said on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden's statement acknowledges the strength of the commercial relationship as he called it a “historic agreement” between the two companies, he said, adding this also blends in with his State of the Union speech, where he wanted to bring back manufacturing to America.

Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark @airindiain-@Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023

The Air India order is Boeing's third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of the number of planes. This announcement follows the inaugural launch of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) last month. ( Inputs from The White House website,Agencies)

