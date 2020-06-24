The United States intel agencies confirmed that China ordered the attack on Indian troops. Senior PLA officer Gen Zhao Zongqi, the head of the Western theatre command approved this particular operation last week that resulted in the death of dozens of Indian soldiers and it dramatically escalated tensions between India and China.

Sources say that Gen Zhao Zongqui who was among the few combat veterans still serving in the People's Liberation Army has overseen prior standoffs with India. Zhao has previously expressed some of the serious concerns that China must not appear weak to avoid exploitation by the United States and its allies, including in New Delhi and saw the faceoff last week as a way to "teach India a lesson."

The US Intelligence assessment exposes Chinese claim that India provoked the attack and it further contradicts China's assertions. According to the reports, 20 Indian and 35 Chinese soldiers have died and a few soldiers on each side have been captured and subsequently released. The 'Galwan Attack' gave rise to a widespread outrage in India and has been continuing in the country. It is said that China wanted to show the entire world that it is not vulnerable to the opportunistic pressure tactics by India in the present situation. However, the gambit may have backfired.

The senior leaders from India and China are going to have a diplomatic talk. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend the 75th Victory Day Parade.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday explained Russia on the ongoing troop confrontation with China in Galwan Valley and he will not hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow on Wednesday. According to the sources, Rajnath in his meetings with Russian deputy prime minister Yury Borisov and defence minister General Sergei Shoigu, Singh stressed that "India as a peace-loving country was all for resolving disputes through dialogue but its resolve to protect its sovereignty and territorial interests at any cost cannot be doubted."