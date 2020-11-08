US Election 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He took to his twitter and tweeted as, "Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights." Here is the tweet.

He also tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his wishes to Biden and Harris. The tweet reads as, "My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish Joe Biden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations."

Rahul Gandhi tweeted as, "Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction."

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that, "Under the wise and mature leadership of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world."

Leaders from the US and other countries also congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Democrat Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. He defeated Donald Trump. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden played a key role, both as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also worked as Vice President in Obama administration.