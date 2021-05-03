US to Deliver $100 Million Worth Medical Aid To Help India Fight Pandemic

New Delhi: India, which has been hit hard by the pandemic of coronavirus, has received help from many nations including the United States.

As per the latest news, President Joe Biden's administration has announced that medical equipment and medicines worth $ 100 million (Rs 744 crore in Indian currency) are being sent as part of an emergency relief effort to the country.

The White House released a special statement to this effect on April 28th. The White House announced that 17 hundred oxygen concentrators, 11 hundred oxygen tanks, and oxygen units would be sent immediately to provide uninterrupted oxygen to 20 patients.

Since the onset of the corona outbreak, the superpower has distributed $ 23 million to one crore Indians, including 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 1.5 lakh N95 masks, and 9.6 lakh rapid test kits.

In addition, the Biden administration has announced that it will submit over two crore doses of estrogenic vaccines as well as the antiviral drug Remdesivir Vials that we have requested.

The first flight from California to India has already departed and 440 oxygen cylinders and medical supplies were flown to India on April 29th.