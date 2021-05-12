US Consulate Hyderabad Shifting From Begumpet to Nanakramguda in Gachibowli

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad, which is located at Paigah Palace in Begumpet, is all set to be relocated to a large location in the Financial District at Nanakramguda, near Gachibowli by 2022.

According to some sources, the office was supposed to have moved to a new location this year. But due to the COVID-induced restrictions, the construction of the new building was delayed. Apart from Telangana residents, the US Consulate in Hyderabad also caters to people from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The spokesperson for the US Consulate General Hyderabad said, "While Covid-19 has impacted so much of our work, we have continued with the construction, following extensive health and safety protocols. We anticipate that construction will be completed in mid-2022."

He also said the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on the construction of new US Consulate. "Prioritising the safety and security of our workforce, we adhered to the local lockdown restrictions. After restarting construction, we implemented policies to continue to ensure our workforce’s health and wellbeing," he added.

The new US Consulate General building will assist US Visa applicants as it will have 54 consular interview windows, compared to the 14 at the Paigah Palace office currently. Also, many environment-friendly initiatives are being taken up at the new building, including solar panels, on-site wastewater treatment and natural lighting. The new office complex will be built on a 12-acre site with rock formations and landscaping, and the architecture will be inspired by the Deccan plains' topography.