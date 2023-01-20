NEW DELHI: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a drunk person urinated on a female passenger. A fine of Rs 3 lakh was also slapped on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

The incident happened on November 26, 2022, on a flight from New York To Delhi, but the incident came to light on January 4 and also to the notice of the aviation regulator.

The DGCA had issued show cause notices to Air India's Accountable Manager, Director of in-flight services, and the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. After examining their replies Air India decided on the enforcement actions. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra who was accused of urinating on the woman. The man was arrested in Mumbai and is currently in jail. (With inputs from Agencies)

