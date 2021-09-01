UPSSSC PET 2021 Answer Key Released, Check How To Raise Objections

UPSSSC PET 2021 answer key: The UPSSSC PET (Preliminary Eligibility Test) 2021 answer key was issued today by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates who took the UPSSSC recruitment test can get the answer keys on the UPSSSC website.

The UPSSSC PET 2021 exam is for the recruitment of Group C employees in state government agencies. The test was held in two sessions on August 24, with the morning session running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon session running from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Download UPSSSC PET 2021 Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the UPSSSC's official website, which is listed above.

Step 2: Go to the UPSSSC PET answer key and click on it.

Step 3: Click here to access a pdf file.

Step 4: Review the file and, if necessary, download it.

Candidates who want to file an objection can do so by entering their official roll number and date of birth. The deadline for filing an objection is September 7.