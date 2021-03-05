Upset Over Wife's Disappearance, Man Climbs Electric Pole In Balrampur Chhattisgarh

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): A man climbed on an electricity pole in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur on March 04. He was upset as his wife had gone somewhere without informing him. After lots of hard work, a police team rescued him from the pole.

“He was upset as his wife had gone somewhere without informing him. He appeared to be intoxicated," said a police official.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 4. Police later said the man was addicted to drugs. His wife went somewhere without telling him, which caused him to get upset and climb on the electric pole. After much effort, he was persuaded and brought down.

People were afraid to see him there. At first, they tried to convince him and ask him to come down. But when he was not ready to listen to anyone, people thought it best to inform the police. Upon receiving the news, the police reached the spot and started persuading him to come down. After much persuasion, he came down, after which the people around breathed a sigh of relief.

During this time the police had to fight a lot with him to bring him down. Then the man agreed and slowly came down. Later the police took him to the police station. By then his intoxication was exhausted. The police then persuaded him and sent him home.