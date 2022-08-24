UPSC Rolls Out One Time Registration for Aspirants, Know How to Register

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission has rolled out ‘One Time Registration’ (OTR) platform for government job seekers. This platform will facilitate the process of submission of applications by the aspirants of its examinations.

The OTR facility can be accessed on Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in on a 24 X 7 basis. The OTR facility will save time as UPSC aspirants do not have to fill in their basic details every time they wish to apply for different government recruitment examinations.

They need to register themselves on the OTR platform by providing the information. Once the registration of an aspirant is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission’s servers, said the Commission.

This will also eliminate any possibility of submission of incorrect information by them. Their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves.

Whenever any subsequent examination will be the UPSC, about 70 per cent information of an aspirant in the OTR will automatically be pre-populated in the online application form and thus the time for filling/submitting an online application form will be reduced considerably.

The Commission has advised the candidates to read the OTR instructions carefully before filling in the information in the OTR to avoid any complications in future.

How to register on UPSC One Time Registration (OTR) platform? Ensure that the details you fill-in are correct and verify them with your documents before submitting.