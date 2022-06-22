UPSC Prelims Result 2022 Announced; Check List Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday has declared the Civil services Preliminary Examination result 2022 as well as Indian Forest Services Preliminary Examination. The list of candidates who have cleared the exam is now available online on the official website upsc.gov.in. Now shortlisted candidates would have to appear for the Main Examination for civil services and Indian Forest Services 2022 exam respectively.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

