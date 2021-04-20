UPSC Postpones Interviews For civil Services Exams Over COVID Second Wave

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had postponed the interviews for the civil services examination due to the rise of Covid cases.

UPSC released an official statement on Monday that says, As the candidates and advisers are required to travel from different places, the dates of the interview and recruitment test will be evaluated from time to time. The schedules will be notified on the website said, Commission.

In its special meeting “The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews”. The Employee’s Provident Fund Organization(EO/AO) Recruitment Test 2020 was postponed to May 9 and it is not yet confirmed. The Indian Economic Service or Indian Statistical Service exams are scheduled from April 20 to April 23, The civil Services examinations are scheduled from April 26 to June 18. All these exams are postponed.

Usually, the exams are for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS and Indian Police Service (IPS), and others. These exams are conducted in three stages: Preliminary, mains, and interview.