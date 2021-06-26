UPSC NDA II Exam 2021 Notification: Check Vacancies, Last Date To Apply

NA, NDA Job announcement: Army department jobs require Intermediate / 10 + 2 pass, according to upsc.gov.in. For Air Force and Naval Wings positions, intermediate / 10 + 2 pass in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are required. Students in intermediate and secondary school are also welcome to apply.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications for admission to the Naval Academy (NDA, NA Exam (2), 2021) of the National Academy of Defense (NDA). Candidates who have completed Intermediate / 10 + 2 are eligible to apply for these positions. The application period for these positions has started. The deadline for applications is June 29. For further information, candidates should refer to the link.

Total vacancies: 400

National Defense Academy (NDA) - 370 (Army 208, Navy 42, Air Force 120)

Naval Academy (NA) - 30 (10 + 2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

Important Information:

Eligibility: For Army Department positions, you must have an Intermediate / 10 + 2 pass. For Air Force and Naval Wings positions, you must have completed Intermediate / 10 + 2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as courses. Students in intermediate and secondary school are also welcome to apply.

Age: Must have been born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2006.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on a written test, SSB test/interview, and a medical test.

Examination centres in the Telugu state: Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.

How to apply: Apply online.

The application process begins: June 9, 2021

Deadline for applications: June 29, 2021

Application fee: Rs.100

Exam Date: September 05, 2021

