UPSC NDA II Exam 2021 Notification: Check Vacancies, Last Date To Apply
NA, NDA Job announcement: 400 positions in several divisions are up for grabs
Intermediate education is a must
The deadline for applications is June 29
NA, NDA Job announcement: Army department jobs require Intermediate / 10 + 2 pass, according to upsc.gov.in. For Air Force and Naval Wings positions, intermediate / 10 + 2 pass in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are required. Students in intermediate and secondary school are also welcome to apply.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting applications for admission to the Naval Academy (NDA, NA Exam (2), 2021) of the National Academy of Defense (NDA). Candidates who have completed Intermediate / 10 + 2 are eligible to apply for these positions. The application period for these positions has started. The deadline for applications is June 29. For further information, candidates should refer to the link.
Total vacancies: 400
National Defense Academy (NDA) - 370 (Army 208, Navy 42, Air Force 120)
Naval Academy (NA) - 30 (10 + 2 Cadet Entry Scheme)
Important Information:
Eligibility: For Army Department positions, you must have an Intermediate / 10 + 2 pass. For Air Force and Naval Wings positions, you must have completed Intermediate / 10 + 2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as courses. Students in intermediate and secondary school are also welcome to apply.
Age: Must have been born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2006.
Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on a written test, SSB test/interview, and a medical test.
Examination centres in the Telugu state: Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.
How to apply: Apply online.
The application process begins: June 9, 2021
Deadline for applications: June 29, 2021
Application fee: Rs.100
Exam Date: September 05, 2021
Website for complete details.