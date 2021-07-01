UPSC: Free Coaching and Scholarships for Civil Services Exams, Details Inside

It is well known that the Civil Services Examination is held every year to fill the country's top IAS and IPS positions. Every year, about one million students from various socio-economic and educational backgrounds sit for these examinations. Getting into the Civil Service, on the other hand, is not simple. This takes a great deal of effort, careful preparation, and proper guidance.

As a result, expert instructions will considerably help your preparation. Despite their desire to be prepared for the civil services, even those who are financially constrained are hesitant to pay the coaching costs. As a result, numerous commercial and government-funded organisations assist candidates in realising their ambitions. They offer no-cost civil service training.

If you are wondering which institutes provide free coaching or what is the best way to get into this, here are the answers to all your queries.

Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration, Ahmedabad

In 2013, the Gujarat government established the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) for admission to the Central Government Services. Candidates who pass an entrance examination are given free training for Civil Services. Even though there is no tuition cost, candidates must pay a library deposit of Rs.2,000 and a training deposit of Rs.5,000. Only residents of the Gujarat state are allowed to apply. For additional information, go to the link.

Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy, New Delhi

Civil service aspirants can receive free coaching from the institution. coaching is offered to minorities, SC, ST, and female applicants at no cost. Candidates are chosen through an entrance exam. Only those with a bachelor's degree are allowed to apply. Admissions are scheduled to commence in September 2021.

All India Coaching for Civil Services, Chennai

The Anna Institute of Management has a subsidiary called the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre. It offers free training to 325 students each year (225 residential and 100 non-residential). This free coaching programme is designed specifically for Tamil Nadu's youngsters. Through an admission test, one is chosen for this free coaching. Visit the Civilservicecoaching.com website for additional information.