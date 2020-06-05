NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Friday the dates of the civil services preliminary examination 2020 which will be held on October 4 (Sunday). The main examination 2020 will begin from January 8, 2021 (Friday) for five days. The exams were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It said the personality test of the candidates selected through the last year's civil services preliminary and main examinations will resume from July 20 and candidates will be informed personally. It was originally scheduled to be held on May 31, but deferred due to the virus.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the announcement of fresh date for the civil services preliminary exam would allay apprehensions in some quarters of it being cancelled.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages, prelims, main and interview, by the UPSC to select officers for coveted the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The decision on announcement of fresh date was taken in a meeting held by the Commission to review the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 lockdown.

A common examination for both NDA& NA Exam (I) and NDA&NA Exam (II), 2020 will be held on September 6, 2020, the UPSC said.

However, the recruitment test for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), earlier scheduled to be held on October 4, 2020, has been deferred.

"New date for conduct of this recruitment test will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of issue of calendar of examinations/recruitment tests for 2021," it added.