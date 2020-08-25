Metro rail services are likely to be allowed in the fourth phase of unlock. According to the government sources, the final call to start metro services will however depend on the state governments.

Delhi Metro is likely to start its services from September 1. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed but the government is in a plan to reopen the institutes like IITs and IIMs. In addition to these, the cinema halls and auditoriums will also continue to remain closed for another month.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the centre to allow metro trains in Unlock 4. He said that, "I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently." He further added that, "The coronavirus situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi, Metro train services should be started in a phased manner, on a trial basis."

The Central Government is likely to mention banned activities in the 'Unlock 4' guidelines, and the rest can resume. The Unlock 4 guidelines are expected to be issued later this week. Strict lock-down will be continued in the containment zones throughout India.

The new norms being drafted by the MHA on the resumption of metro rail are likely to be contactless ticketing with automated ticket vending systems, fresh air points in coaches, automated thermal cameras to read the body temperature of all the passengers, markings for queues at all stations to control crowds and maintain social distance.

India has been recording the world's highest daily spike in coronavirus figures since August 8. The country has recorded more than 31 lakh cases of the disease. The number of fatalities climbed to 57,542.