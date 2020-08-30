The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued guidelines for Unlock 4.0 that will come into effect from September 1,2020. The new guidelines issued are based on feedback obtained from States and UTs. During the fourth phase of lockdown, states can no longer impose lockdowns outside containment zones without the Centre’s permission and must not seal borders. The government has also allowed metro rail services to resume.

What's allowed:

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner.

Religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, wearing of face masks is mandatory, and following social distancing is a must.

Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. However, the following will be permitted, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, with effect from 21st September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

States, UTs may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele- counselling and related work.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents.

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory or experimental works.

Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes, and short-term training centres registered with the National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of the Centre and states.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or approval or e-permit will be required for such movement.

What's Prohibited:

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th September 2020. Only essential activities are allowed in containment zones.

The guidelines say, “National directives for Covid-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensuring social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers.”