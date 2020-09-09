As part of the phase-wise unlocking of the activities, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools for students of 9th to 12th classes on a voluntary basis. The ministry stated that skill or entrepreneurship training too will be permitted from September 21.

According to the guidelines, only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 12. This will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians. However, Students, teachers and staff members living in the containment zones are not allowed to attend the school.

The SOP announced by the Health Ministry states that, “Prior to resumption of activities, all work areas intended for teaching or demonstrations, etc., including laboratories, other common utility areas shall be sanitized with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, with particular attention to frequently touched surfaces."

.@MoHFW_INDIA issues SOP for partial reopening of schools for students of 9th to 12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers, in the context of #COVID19 Read here👉https://t.co/j3WWXKBeg9 pic.twitter.com/7C4qkYY54h — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 8, 2020

Assemblies, sports, and other activities that can lead to overcrowding are strictly prohibited. For all students and staff present on campus, the use of face masks and handwashing with soap is mandatory.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed on the premises. If a teacher or employee or student is found to be symptomatic then he or she should be referred to the nearest health center.

The Health Ministry said that instead of biometric attendance, alternate arrangements should be made for contactless attendance by the school administration. The seating arrangement has to be made to ensure a distance of six feet between chairs and desks and the teaching faculty will ensure they and students wear masks throughout the conduct of the teaching activities.