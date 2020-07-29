NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Is holding a crucial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 29. During this meeting, the Cabinet will discuss further relaxations needed for the lockdown restrictions under Unlock 3.0.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown in India from March 25. Now, the central government is lifting the restrictions in a phased manner and the Unlock 2.0 is ending on Friday July 31.

The government is working on Unlock 3.0 guidelines and as a part of this, the Central cabinet during its meeting on Wednesday is expected to formulate guidelines for Unlock 3.0 will come into force from August 1st. As part of it, the Central government is likely to ease restrictions in a few more sectors. As being widely speculated, the government may allow the reopening of cinema theatres and gyms from August 1. However, the central government is likely to allow the cinema halls to function only with limited seating arrangement to start with. Strict social distancing and other precautionary measures will also be expected to be put in place.

However, the Centre is likely to continue a few other restrictions even after announcing Unlock 3. Schools and metro train services across the country are expected to remain shut in view of the coronavirus scare. Sources said that the Centre is of the opinion to give authority to all the states to set their own guidelines depending upon the extent of COVID-19 case load and situation in the state.

On the other hand, India has become the third most affected country in the world with 1.48 million COVID-19 cases and 33,425 deaths till date. Despite this, the Unlock 3.0 guidelines are being seen as the only option available to revive the economy. The Centre may ease a few more restrictions with the advisory to follow strict precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, India reported 48,513 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. With this, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 15,31,669. India has 5,09,447 active coronavirus cases and the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 64.51 percent. The Country's death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 34,193 with 768 deaths being reported in the past 24 hours.