NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for unlock 2 on Monday, June 29. The lockdown has been extended to July 31 in all the containment zones, and the other areas in the country will have certain relaxations. Unlock-2 regulations will remain in effect until July 31.

As a part of the unlock 2, the night curfew will be strictly enforced between 10 pm and 5 am nationwide, and certain relaxation can be given in non-containment zones in terms of curfew and people presence in shops, and the limit of 5 people in shops has been removed.



People living in containment zones must confine themselves to homes except for essential activities and emergency services till July 31.



Schools, colleges, coaching centres and temples will remain closed until July 31. Along with educational institutions Metro services, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools are also expected to remain closed until July 31.

All the gatherings related to social, political, sports entertainment, functions and religious will continue to remain banned.



The lockdown restriction will be strictly implemented in all the containment zones, but however, state governments can take a final call on the activities outside the containment zones.

The central and state training institutes can resume their operations from July 15. The ban on international flights will continue to remain the same, except for Vande Bharat mission.

While announcing Unlock 1, the central government said that emergence from restrictions will have three stages. In the first stage all the religious places, restaurants, hotels and shopping malls will be allowed from June 8.

While in the second phase schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened.

In the final phase International air services, gyms, theatres, metro services swimming pools and assembly places may be opened.

