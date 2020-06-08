NEW DELHI: India reported the highest ever spike of 10,700 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, just a day before the Central government's fresh relaxations under 'Unlock-1' as part of 'Lockdown 5.0' came into force. As part of the relaxations, all the temples,restaurants and malls re-opened in most states on Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The Centre had said on 30 May that 'Unlock-1' would be initiated in the country from June 8.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 2,56,611 confirmed coronavirus cases in India. Out of which 1,25,381 are active and 1,24,095 people have been discharged. A total of 7,135 people succumbed to the virus. India surpassed Spain to become the fifth worst-hit nation by coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

In just five days, the infections have increased from 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh. The country witnessed the highest number of fresh cases for the second straight day. On Saturday, a total of 10,785 cases have been reported whereas on Sunday it was 10,700 cases. Incidentally, India took 74 days to cross the 10,000 mark. The first COVID-19 case in India was recorded on January 30 and on April 13th, coronavirus climbed to 10,000.

It was the fifth consecutive day that witnessed more number of deaths due to coronavirus. As many as 206 people died due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the death toll to 7,135. However, the fatalities recorded on Sunday were low when compared to Friday and Saturday.

Maharashtra reported 3,007 fresh cases, the second-highest single-day spike in the state after 3,041 cases recorded on May 24. Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Bengal reported the highest single-day spike in cases on Sunday.

Gujarat has more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases even as the death toll in Ahmedabad crossed 1,000 on Sunday. Ahmedabad has become the second district where more than 1,000 people have died due to COVID-19 after Mumbai. Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 620 positive cases, taking the tally of cases to 4,087.

As of 8th June 2020, a total of 47,74,434 samples have been tested by ICMR and 1,08,048 samples have been tested in just 24 hours. The government of India has issued SOPs for offices, malls, hotels, and religious places.