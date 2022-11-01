The Thiruvananthapuram international airport is set to halt flight operations for five hours today in the afternoon to enable the smooth passage of the Lord Padmanabha Swamy procession down the runway. The airport management said in a statement, "To enable and facilitate the smooth continuation of a centuries-old ritual by Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple for the Alpassi Arattu procession, through the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport, the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on the 1st November 2022.”

As per reports in the PTI, the customary ritual of halting operations and rescheduling domestic and international flights twice a year to make room for the famous Padmanabha Swamy temple's bi-annual, centuries-old ceremonial procession to pass down the runway has been going on for decades.

Since the Aaratu mandapam is close to the runway where the temple idols are kept for some time as part of the ritual the airport ensures the smooth facilitating of the passage of the God in continuance of the tradition. What is even more heartening is those flight companies extend cooperation to continue the legacy.

This practice of keeping the idols for some time at this structure began during the reign of erstwhile king Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma in the 18th century. The processional idols of the temple deities would be transported to the sea beyond the airport for a holy bath twice a year during a ceremonial march as part of the custom. The path for this procession was built in 1932 even before the Thiruvanathapuram airport was built.

Before the runway is shut down for the twice-yearly Alpashy festival, which takes place in October-November, and the Panguni festival, which takes place in March-April, the airport releases a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) twice a year.

We advise all our passengers transiting through #ThiruvananthapuramAirport that the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on 1st November, 2022, to facilitate smooth continuation of the Alpassi Arattu Procession.#GatewayToGoodness #PassengerAdvisory pic.twitter.com/cdr8Qm15nA — Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (@TRV_Airport_Off) November 1, 2022

The event comes to an end when the idols are carried back to the shrine in a procession illuminated by traditional torches after taking a dip in the sea off Shankumugham Beach.

