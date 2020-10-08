Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) President Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The news of the 74-year-old Bihar stalwart's demise was revealed by his son Chirag Paswan through a tweet. He was born on July 5, 1946 in Bihar.

The senior Paswan had been unwell for quite sometime and was hospitalised. He underwent a surgery recently. He was the minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution in the Narendra Modi cabinet. Paswan's departure will be a big blow for the LJP in Bihar ahead of the critical Assembly polls and it is now left to his son Chirag to shoulder the burden of helping LJP do well in the impending elections and carry forward the legacy he inherits from his father.

In his tweet, Chirag said, "Papa.. You are not there anymore but wherever you are, you will always be with me. Miss you Papa..."

Here is son Chirag Paswan's original tweet in Hindi:

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

While the rank and file of the LJP is in a state of shock and grief, condolences have been pouring in for the bereaved family from across the spectrum of the political fraternity. Long before forging his ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and being part of its government since 2014, Ram Vilas Paswan was also associated with a few non-BJP regimes at the Centre. Ram Vilas Paswan comes with a rich experience of a little over 50 years in active politics.

There was a time when the Bihar heavyweight also positioned himself as the champion of Dalits in the country.

He was elected to Lok Sabha for eight times. Until his death, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha. He floated his own political outfit LJP in the year 2000.